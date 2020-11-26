Bidens Thanksgiving message: Better days coming

(CNN) - President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden recorded a special message for Thanksgiving.

The video draws on similar themes to Joe Biden’s remarks Wednesday and their joint CNN op-ed.

The Bidens share how their family celebration will be a smaller affair and a sacrifice.

“We might not be able to join our hands around a table with our loved ones, but we can come together as a nation,” said the president-elect. “I know better days are coming. I know how bright our future is. I know the 21st century is going to be an American century.

“History has shown, and all of you have shown, that there is nothing we can’t do if we do it together.”

They shared their recorded message on Twitter.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.