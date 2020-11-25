Steady rain showers for the day before Thanksgiving
Between 0.5 to 1″ of rain likely Wednesday
Nov. 25, 2020
TODAY:
Tracking showers on and off through the course of the day. Highs reach the low 50s this afternoon under cloudy skies.
TONIGHT:
Mainly dry after day with mostly cloudy skies. Lows drop into the lower 40s. A mild start to your Thanksgiving.
TOMORROW:
Mostly cloudy with dry conditions for your holiday! High temperatures right near the 50 degree mark.
