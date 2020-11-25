Advertisement

Steady rain showers for the day before Thanksgiving

Between 0.5 to 1″ of rain likely Wednesday
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 5:43 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TODAY:

Tracking showers on and off through the course of the day. Highs reach the low 50s this afternoon under cloudy skies.

TONIGHT:

Mainly dry after day with mostly cloudy skies. Lows drop into the lower 40s. A mild start to your Thanksgiving.

TOMORROW:

Mostly cloudy with dry conditions for your holiday! High temperatures right near the 50 degree mark.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A video posted on the ELMS’ website prominently features the Mishawaka plant that used to house...
New manufacturer to reopen AM General plant in Mishawaka
In his painfully honest video, 49-year-old Jammie Bosstel, a factory worker, shares his raw...
COVID-19 Reality: A skeptic’s story
ACLU of Indiana sues school officials over T-shirt dispute
Goshen school officials named Dr. Steven Hope as the new superintendent.
Goshen Community Schools names new superintendent
The Notre Dame dashboard indicates an estimated 160 active cases.
Estimated 160 active coronavirus cases associated with Notre Dame, sick students housed near campus

Latest News

MHU investigation on Riverside
Metro Homicide investigating body found on Riverside
Between 0.5 to 1″ of rain likely Wednesday
Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 11-25-2020 First Alert Weather
Niles restaurant owner helping other local businesses during pandemic
Niles restaurant owner helping other local businesses during pandemic
A free turkey giveaway on South Bend’s west side is helping those in need before Thanksgiving.
South Bend councilman gives 100 free turkeys to those in need