South Bend councilman gives 100 free turkeys to those in need

By Carly Miller
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 11:25 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A free turkey giveaway on South Bend’s west side is helping those in need before Thanksgiving.

The giveaway at Kingdom Closet on Elwood Avenue on Tuesday was put together by 1st District Councilman Pastor Canneth Lee, and 100 turkeys were available on a first-come-first-serve basis starting at noon.

Lee says he knows how difficult this holiday season is for a lot of people, and he wants to do his part to help out.

“We wanted to do something to give people hope, so the owner of Kingdom Closet opened up her doors so we could pass out free turkeys to individuals that are in need,” Lee said.

“We’re just honored to have them. We want to give back during the holidays. Like Pastor said, it’s a sad time but we want to bring joy and cheer to people,” Kingdom Closet Owner Pastor Charisse Lee said.

For more on the Kingdom Closet and the resources they provide, click here.

