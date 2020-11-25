Notre Dame comes in at No. 2 in first College Football Playoff rankings of 2020

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s the end of November and we are nearing the end of the most strange college football season ever.

On Tuesday night, the end of the season, got a little closer as the first college football playoff rankings were revealed.

After serious deliberation by the playoff committee, they have finally released the the schools in the top four of the initial 2020 College Football Playoff rankings.

Coming in at No. 1, The undefeated Alabama Crimson Tide.

Right behind Nick Saban’s crew are Brian Kelly’s boys in South Bend as Notre Dame finds themselves at No. 2.

Coming in the third slot are the Clemson Tigers, who Notre Dame beat 47-40 in double over-time back on Nov. 7th.

The one-loss Tigers are one spot ahead of the undefeated Ohio State Buckeyes, who just squeaked by Indiana this past weekend.

Texas A&M and Florida find themselves just on the outside looking in at No. 5 and No. 6, respectively.

Brian Kelly will be the first person to say the initial rankings do not mean anything. The final ranking is where he wants the Irish to be.

This is just the first of five weekly college football playoff rankings.

However, if there is a trend Kelly might like with these initial rankings it’s the fact that each of the last four national champions were ranked second in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, which is where the Irish sit currently.

