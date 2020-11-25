Advertisement

Niles restaurant owner helping other local businesses during pandemic

Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 11:25 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Many restaurants and bars have been hit hard during this pandemic, but one struggling restaurant owner in Niles is finding a way to help other local restaurants that are being forced to shut down.

Mark Godsey owns Joey Armadillos.

He said the last seven to eight months have been brutal for local businesses like his.

Godsey recently started a “Pay it forward Michiana” GoFundMe Page.

All donations will be used to buy meals from local restaurants to keep their businesses going.

Those meals will then be delivered to healthcare workers at nearby hospitals

“When you go from having a good year to completely closed, it’s pretty hard. Most of them are small businesses. Most of them are mom and pop type businesses. They are getting hammered...The whole purpose is to thank them and try to help out these restaurants so they don’t have to go under ,” Godsey said.

Godsey will deliver meals to Lakeland Hospital Wednesday night.

On Saturday, he plans to deliver another round of meals to Memorial Hospital.

Godsey would like to keep this going.

If you would like to help, here is a link to the GoFundMe page.

