Former Irish quarterback DeShone Kizer signs with Titans practice squad

This will now be the fourth team Kizer plays for in the NFL since he was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2017.
(WNDU)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 10:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - Former Fighting Irish quarterback DeShone Kizer has found a new team. He signed a deal to join the Tennessee Titans practice squad, the team announced on Tuesday.

The former second round pick worked out for the Chicago Bears last week.

This will now be the fourth team Kizer plays for in the NFL since he was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2017. He was traded to Green Bay in 2018 to be Aaron Rodgers back up. He spent last season on the Oakland Raiders practice squad.

