What lies beyond Thanksgiving break for South Bend students

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Today marked the last day of in person learning for South Bend students in grades 6 through 12.

After Thanksgiving break they’ll eLearn from home for the foreseeable future.

“I was at Washington yesterday and Riley the day before asking students how they felt. I just said this was a really tough decision and it’s a tough decision because it’s a community health issue,” Dr. Todd Cummings told 16 News Now in a Zoom interview.

Middle and high school students will go back to eLearning on Monday. Their K-5 counterparts will continue coming to class on the hybrid schedule.

When South Bend students returned to in person learning about mid October, the rolling average for new daily coronavirus cases in St. Joseph County stood at 96.

Yesterday that number was reported at 262.

That’s an increase of 172.9 percent.

“We don’t believe we’re the blame. In fact we believe that because we don’t have consistent community standards in place where folks are wearing their masks, washing their hands, not going to bars and restaurants, that we end up closing because our our students interact with the community,” said Dr. Cummings.

While older students are being sent home—they are not being sent home alone.

“I’m very proud of how we provided WiFi for our students how we provided nearly a million meals while we were closed and continue to do so,” said Dr. Cummings. “So that did not dry up and certainly we’re ramping production back up again.”

While doctor Cummings said it was a tough decision to send some of the students back home, it was one that he largely left up to health professionals. “We would like to have all of our students back but every step along the way we’ve used the department of health’s guidelines. And so following that we are comfortable sending our secondary students home.”

Starting next week on Tuesdays and Wednesdays meal kits will be passed out curbside pickup style at eight separate locations:

Tuesdays, from 3:30-4:30:

Wednesdays, from 3:30-4:30:

The following is the schedule for WiFi buses:

The Wi-Fi buses will provide free Wi-Fi Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Students’ Chromebooks will automatically log onto the Wi-Fi, and the network has a range of 300 feet in every direction.

Wi-Fi-equipped buses will be available at more than 30 locations throughout the city:

