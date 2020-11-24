Advertisement

Wet Wednesday

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - DRY THANKSGIVING WEEKEND... It continues to look dry, but chilly, for our 4 day Thanksgiving weekend. The rain we’re getting right now will continue off and on through Wednesday and into Wednesday evening. While the clouds remain most of Thanksgiving Day, it should turn partly to mostly sunny Friday through Sunday. As we head into next week, and into December, it’s looking like a big change is coming our way. It is likely that we turn much colder, and it is possible that we get accumulating snow. It’s still way to early for a guess as to how much...

Tonight: Cloudy and not as chilly with times of rain and drizzle. Low: 39, Wind: SE 7-14

Wednesday: Cloudy with times of rain. High: 50, Wind: SE 5-10

Wednesday night: Evening showers, then cloudy overnight. Low: 43

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly cloudy and mild...maybe a bit of sun late. High: 50

