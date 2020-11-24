Advertisement

To wave or not to wave: Not all wild animals want to be friends, National Park Service says

You shouldn’t wave at everything in a national park
The National Park Service says you don't want to wave at a bison.
By Ed Payne
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – Never say the National Park Service doesn’t have a sense of humor.

A Facebook post on outdoor social distancing takes it to the next level, especially when it comes to dealing with the creatures you might encounter in one of America’s national parks.

Called “Recreate Responsibly,” the graphic shows the proper spacing you should use between everything from people to bison.

Animal and suggested spacing:

  • People: 6 feet and it’s OK to wave
  • Bear: 300 feet and waving is still OK
  • Moose: 300 feet and a friendly gesture isn’t a problem
  • Bison: Start running, you “shouldn’t have been waving”

Remember to space it out, watch the waving, and recreate responsibly. National parks across the country provide endless...

Posted by National Park Service on Friday, November 20, 2020

The National Park Service post has been shared more than 19,000 times and has over 70,000 likes, smiley faces and loves.

Visitors to the country’s national parks regularly run afoul of their wild creatures by getting too close.

