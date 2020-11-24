South Bend Eagle Scout donates handmade benches to park

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A St. Joseph High School senior is using his Eagle Scout project to help the city of South Bend.

Senior Gabriel Dawson made 6 benches by hand, and donated them to South Bend Venues Parks and Arts to be used at Fredrickson Park.

Dawson says he put about 100 hours of work into the entire project, and is happy to see it come to fruition.

“I’m excited that it’s finally getting to the completion part of it. I put a lot of work into it, so I’m happy to see it get to this point and finally all start coming together,” Dawson said.

City leaders were at the donation this evening and appreciative of Dawson’s hard work.

