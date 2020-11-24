South Bend church serves Thanksgiving meals to-go

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One South Bend church is doing its part in making sure that people in the community have a hot meal for Thanksgiving.

16 News Now was at the food giveaway Monday evening to learn more about the impact being made.

At Christ Temple Apostolic in South Bend, they typically celebrate Thanksgiving with a big community meal.

“We normally have a packed house!” Discipleship Pastor Jonathan McKinnies said.

But this year, they decided to offer a to-go meal with all of the Thanksgiving favorites.

“Fresh turkey that just got off the grill, we have mashed potatoes, corn, homemade stuffing. We got rolls, and it’s just really good. It’s a great pre-Thanksgiving meal, but it’s probably a meal for many people who aren’t going to have Thanksgiving on Thursday.”

The church prepared 120 hot meals and gave groceries to 120 families during an especially difficult year.

“The needs never stop. There are still many neighbors who desperately need help, and there are still many people that want to help. So we have just become an avenue of connecting people with the community and helping serve together, and it’s been great,” McKinnies said.

McKinnies says those receiving the food were very appreciative.

“People know that there is somebody who cares. I believe we care. We’re not doing it to get notoriety. We’re not trying to do it to get a name. We’re doing it because this is something that we’ve been commissioned by Jesus Christ to do, and that is to serve.”

He says he hopes that tonight’s giveaway does more than just put food on the table.

“Obviously, one meal is not going to save a life, per se. But we do believe that one meal and groceries and people that are loving that are handing it out and praying for our neighbors and are truly trying to see a change in the community, I think that is what makes the difference.” 14s

For more information on Christ Temple Apostolic and how to donate to its food pantry, click here.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.