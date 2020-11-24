Advertisement

Reminders on preventing fires this holiday season

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - As we head into the winter months, first responders are giving some reminders on preventing fires inside the home.

Clay Fire Marshal Dave Cherrone says space heaters are a common cause of winter fires.

Avoid plugging them into an extension cord, and make sure they’re at least three feet away from things that can burn.

It is also important to clean your dryer lint trap after every load and regularly clean the duct.

“You may see a little bit of lint and just keep letting it build up and build up, but your dryer is going to overheat, because it’s overworking itself,” Cherrone said. “You need to keep those screens clean so that the air can flow properly, so you don’t end up with a dryer fire.”

Regularly cleaning your oven is also important in preventing oven fires. This can be done by mixing baking soda and vinegar together and using that to wipe your oven down.

And remember, always have working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in your home.

