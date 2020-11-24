Advertisement

PHM Hockey team donates Thanksgiving meal for families in the hospital

By Lindsay Stone
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The holidays can be a difficult time for families staying in the hospital.

During the holiday season, The Ronald McDonald House of Michiana steps in to make those times a little easier.

This year, they’re providing more meals for families since COVID-19 restrictions are limiting people’s ability to go to and from the hospital.

With more meals needed, Penn High School’s Hockey Team is stepping up to the plate.

This is their fifth year donating meals to RMHMC on Thanksigiving.

Ronald McDonald House Charities CEO Kierstin Miller says their efforts are much appreciated and helps Michiana families find comfort during a difficult time.

