Advertisement

November’s full beaver moon rises at month’s end

Viewing conditions for the full moon will depend on the weather and skies in your area
By Ed Payne
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – November’s full moon sneaks in before the end of the month, putting a wrap on the long Thanksgiving weekend.

The beaver moon rises early Monday, reaching its peak at 4:30 a.m. ET, NASA says.

The November full moon was traditionally called the beaver moon by both colonial and Native Americans.

“This is the time of year when beavers begin to take shelter in their lodges, having laid up sufficient stores of food for the long winter ahead,” according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac. “During the time of the fur trade in North America, it was also the season to trap beavers for their thick, winter-ready pelts.”

Viewing conditions for the full moon will depend on the weather and skies in your area. The moon will look full a day before and after its peak.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In his painfully honest video, 49-year-old Jammie Bosstel, a factory worker, shares his raw...
COVID-19 Reality: A skeptic’s story
A video posted on the ELMS’ website prominently features the Mishawaka plant that used to house...
New manufacturer to reopen AM General plant in Mishawaka
ACLU of Indiana sues school officials over T-shirt dispute
Goshen Hospital reports record number of COVID-19 patients, full ICU
Stock graphic
3 injured, 1 killed in two separate US 20 vehicle crashes

Latest News

Benton Harbor Area Schools goes all virtual
South Bend Community School Corporation
What lies beyond Thanksgiving break for South Bend students
AK Industries granted tax abatement
Developing the first truly bionic leg, in today’s Medical Moment.
Medical Moment: World’s first truly bionic leg
The Food Bank of Northern Indiana is doing its part to make sure people in the community have a...
Food Bank of Northern Indiana gives away more than 500 turkeys