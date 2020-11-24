Advertisement

Mike Brey names four team captains for 2020-21 season

By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, Mike Brey named his team captains for the upcoming season.

The Irish will have four captains this year, and they will all be first time captains.

The captains will be grad students Nik Djogo and Juwan Durham, along with junior guards Prentiss Hubb and Cormac Ryan.

Djogo is entering his fifth year in South Bend. He has another year of eligibility remaining since he sat out the 2016-17 season.

Durham will play his third season in the blue and gold since transferring from UConn. He is currently fourth in Notre Dame history in blocked shots with 129.

Hubb is also entering Year 3 at Notre Dame. He averaged 12.1 points and 5.0 assists per game last season.

Ryan did not play for the Irish last season after transferring from Stanford. He is the second transfer in the Mike Brey era to be named a captain in his first season active for the Irish.

