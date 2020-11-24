Advertisement

Mike Brey is ready to get the Notre Dame hoops season rolling

By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Wednesday is the first day of college basketball. While the Irish have to wait until Saturday for Game 1 of the year, the excitement is still at an all-time high.

Obviously, 2020 is a different type of ball game. Mike Brey says the Irish will take four COVID-19 tests before the season opener at Michigan State. They took tests on Monday. All were negative. The Irish will test again on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday morning before they plat the Spartans.

There’s already been a few games cancelled this week due to the virus, but Brey says teams should get a chance to start the season.

“We do need to play other people,” Brey said. “I know there is a little bit of a movement out there of, ‘Oh shut it down,’” Brey said. “We need to try and do this. Football has soldiered through this with casualties. Casualties meaning games cancelled or postponed. We need to really keep moving and try this thing. I am hopeful that we can play one game Saturday night against a really good team, and then we will see where we are on Sunday, and hopefully, we can move forward.”

The season opener on Saturday night against Michigan State will be at the Breslin Center.

Tip is set for 8 PM on the Big Ten Network.

