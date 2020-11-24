Advertisement

Michigan reports 145* more COVID-19 deaths, 6,290 more cases Tuesday

There have been 8,688 deaths and 320,506 confirmed cases throughout the state.
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 6,290 more coronavirus cases and 145* more deaths on Tuesday.

*The deaths announced today includes 51 deaths identified during a Vital Records review. See cumulative data page for more information.

Monday: 65 more coronavirus deaths and 11,511* more cases were reported. (*Note on cases (11/23/20): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, November 21st.  Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~5755 per day.)

Berrien County has had 102 (+3) deaths and 6,057 (+103) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 29 (+1) deaths and 2,035 (+39) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 31 (+0) deaths and 2,376 (+41) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

