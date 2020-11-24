Advertisement

Michigan AG investigating threats against county canvassers

(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says her office is investigating threats against election officials in Wayne County, where two Republicans voted against certifying the results last week before reversing course.

Monica Palmer, the chair of the county’s canvassing board, told state canvassers that she was sent graphic text messages threatening her daughter and saying “my entire family should be fearful for our lives.”

The initial decision by Palmer and fellow Republican member William Hartmann to not certify the votes in the Democratic stronghold of Wayne County - including Joe Biden’s 332,000-vote landslide over President Donald Trump - sparked anger.

