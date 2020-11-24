Advertisement

Medical Moment: World’s first truly bionic leg

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This prosthetic could change the lives of millions of people around the world.

Developing the first truly bionic leg, in today’s Medical Moment.

There are more than two million people living with limb loss in the U.S., and that number is expected to double by 2050.

Whether it’s from a disease or an accident, it changes your life drastically.

As Martie Salt reports, people never know the moment their lives will change, but for one young man—he has video of it.

The University of Utah team just received two grants to further advance the technology.

If all goes well, they hope to get it on the market in the next five years.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In his painfully honest video, 49-year-old Jammie Bosstel, a factory worker, shares his raw...
COVID-19 Reality: A skeptic’s story
A video posted on the ELMS’ website prominently features the Mishawaka plant that used to house...
New manufacturer to reopen AM General plant in Mishawaka
ACLU of Indiana sues school officials over T-shirt dispute
Goshen Hospital reports record number of COVID-19 patients, full ICU
Stock graphic
3 injured, 1 killed in two separate US 20 vehicle crashes

Latest News

Benton Harbor Area Schools goes all virtual
South Bend Community School Corporation
What lies beyond Thanksgiving break for South Bend students
AK Industries granted tax abatement
The Food Bank of Northern Indiana is doing its part to make sure people in the community have a...
Food Bank of Northern Indiana gives away more than 500 turkeys