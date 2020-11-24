Medical Moment: World’s first truly bionic leg

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This prosthetic could change the lives of millions of people around the world.

Developing the first truly bionic leg, in today’s Medical Moment.

There are more than two million people living with limb loss in the U.S., and that number is expected to double by 2050.

Whether it’s from a disease or an accident, it changes your life drastically.

As Martie Salt reports, people never know the moment their lives will change, but for one young man—he has video of it.

The University of Utah team just received two grants to further advance the technology.

If all goes well, they hope to get it on the market in the next five years.

