Local Representative Christy Stutzman steps down

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Ind. (WNDU) - A northern Indiana lawmaker is resigning from her legislative seat just three weeks after winning re-election.

Republican Christy Stutzman of Middlebury, the wife of former U.S. Representative Marlin Stutzman, says she will step down effective Dec. 14 from the Indiana House seat representing much of Elkhart County.

Stutzman said she needed to devote more time to her family’s business after they and business partners earlier this year bought the former Amish Acres tourist attraction.

Stutzman blamed coronavirus restrictions ordered by Governor Eric Holcomb for creating “instability and difficult circumstances” for the business.

