Irish wide receiver Braden Lenzy continues to make progress with hamstring injury

Kelly believes Lenzy is progressing quite well, and he could see some action against the Tar Heels on Friday.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two weeks ago, Brian Kelly said wide receiver Braden Lenzy would make his return back to the lineup against North Carolina after suffering a hamstring injury against Pitt.

However, it’s North Carolina week, and Lenzy’s name was not on the depth chart.

Kelly says not to read too much into it. Kelly said a few weeks back that the offense would carve out a role for Lenzy when he does return.

Lenzy has missed the last three games dealing with this injury.

Kelly believes Lenzy is progressing quite well, and he could see some action against the Tar Heels on Friday.

“He’s made great progress,” Kelly said. “He’s going to move from what we consider modified work, which would be our own scouted work, and he is going into 11-on-11 work this week, which is 1-on-1 against our defense, 11-on-11 work against our defense. That is really the next step towards 100% being cleared to go. We’ll see how he works through that. He’ll do that today. If he gets the green light, I’ll pencil him in and I’ll get you guys a new two-deep.”

Notre Dame will just have to wait until Friday to see if Lenzy will be a go against the Tar Heels.

That will be a 3:30 PM kick in Chapel Hill. The game will be broadcasted on ABC.

