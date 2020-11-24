Advertisement

Irish land in-state commitment from Merrillville’s JoJo Johnson

By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, Brian Kelly landed another commitment from the High School Class of 2021.

Merrillville High School senior JoJo Johnson has committed to play for the Fighting Irish. This comes just two days after he received an offer from Notre Dame.

247sports lists Johnson as a three star athlete. Johnson played on both sides of the ball at Merrillville but since he was recruited by defensive backs coach Mike Mickens, it looks like he will be playing on the defensive side of the ball in South Bend.

Johnson was previously committed to Cincinnati. Mickens was on the Bearcats staff last season.

Johnson is the second Hoosier to commit to the Irish in this recruiting class, joining Avon High School’s Blake Fisher.

