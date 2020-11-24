Indiana reports 103 more COVID-19 deaths, 5,702 new cases Tuesday

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 5,702 more coronavirus cases and 103 more deaths on Tuesday.

Statewide, 3,279 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19, more than at any other time throughout the pandemic.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 11.4%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 5,169 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Tuesday, and there have been at least 306,538 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Monday: 27 more coronavirus deaths and 5,606 more cases were reported. 3,219 patients were hospitalized.

Sunday: 48 more coronavirus deaths and 6,255 more cases were reported.

Saturday: 40 more coronavirus deaths and 6,983 more cases were reported.

Friday: 63 more coronavirus deaths and 6,912 more cases were reported.

Thursday: 59 more coronavirus deaths and 7,420 more cases were reported.

Wednesday: 60 more coronavirus deaths and 6,143 more cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 16,524 (+218) cases and 251 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 16,905 (+255) cases and 219 (+7) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 4,571 (+106) cases and 94 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 4,557 (+97) cases and 39 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 2,937 (+38) cases and 44 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 1,401 (+27) cases and 29 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 906 (+16) cases and 21 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 835 (+24) cases and 18 (+1) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 377 (+9) cases and 10 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.