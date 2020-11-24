Goshen schools updates elearning plans

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Goshen High School and Middle School will continue virtual learning until Dec. 11.

The schools moved to Course Five of their reopening plan last week, with hopes of students returning after Thanksgiving break.

But due to the increase in COVID cases, the return date has been delayed.

Course Five, which is all virtual learning, means teachers are available via tele-conferencing from 8:30 to 3.

There is counselor support and check-ins, as well as scheduled live opportunities.

Lunches are also available for students at any of the schools.

