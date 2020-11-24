Advertisement

Goshen schools updates elearning plans

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Goshen High School and Middle School will continue virtual learning until Dec. 11.

The schools moved to Course Five of their reopening plan last week, with hopes of students returning after Thanksgiving break.

But due to the increase in COVID cases, the return date has been delayed.

Course Five, which is all virtual learning, means teachers are available via tele-conferencing from 8:30 to 3.

There is counselor support and check-ins, as well as scheduled live opportunities.

Lunches are also available for students at any of the schools.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In his painfully honest video, 49-year-old Jammie Bosstel, a factory worker, shares his raw...
COVID-19 Reality: A skeptic’s story
A video posted on the ELMS’ website prominently features the Mishawaka plant that used to house...
New manufacturer to reopen AM General plant in Mishawaka
ACLU of Indiana sues school officials over T-shirt dispute
Goshen Hospital reports record number of COVID-19 patients, full ICU
Stock graphic
3 injured, 1 killed in two separate US 20 vehicle crashes

Latest News

Customers lined up outside the West End Bakery in Mishawaka so they could be first in line when...
West End Bakery fans line up to get the first taste of the reopened Mishawaka landmark
South Bend Community School Corporation
South Bend high schools, middle schools to go virtual
Remembering Jeff Lafferty
Remembering local hockey coach Jeff Lafferty
Over The Top Bakery Cafe help recreate doughnut drawings from elementary students in North...
Over The Top Bakery Cafe recreates student designed doughnuts