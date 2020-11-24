Goshen Hospital reaching critical capacity with record-number of Covid patients

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) -Goshen Hospital faces bed shortages as the number of hospitalized Covid-19 patients continues to go up.

16 News Now tells us how the hospital is managing the bed shortages.

Many of the beds they’re using to care for Covid-19 patients became available after the hospital canceled several surgeries this week.

On Monday, the hospital said they had their highest number of patients ever in the Covid unit with 57 total patients and they’re expecting more.

Just last week, the CEO of St. Joseph Health systems said they expect a crushing wave of Covid patients to hit hospitals.

In addition to wearing masks, sanitizing, and social distancing, health experts across Michiana urge folks not to travel for the holiday season to reduce the spread of the virus.

“We understand that it’s the holidays. We understand the importance of family, community, and getting together, but people have to realize, that our hospital is full. We cannot continue to go down this path. We are simply at a point of capacity that we need to make sure that we take care,” said Goshen Physician Medical Director Dr. David Coil.

While Goshen’s Covid unit grows to accommodate the number of patients coming in, the disease is also keeping nurses and doctors off the front lines.

Caring for Covid patients exposes front line workers to the virus.

This results in many of them either getting sick or needing to quarantine, limiting the number of clinical colleagues available to heal patients.

Dr. Coil says we’re not far from seeing the impacts of an overwhelmed hospital present in the larger community.

“So it’s just imagining those patients who need surgical intervention for cancer or surgical intervention for an ongoing chronic condition, they’re not able to have those. So we’re going to see direct consequences in the community from that impact,” he said.

Dr. Coil says they’ve been looking toward their partner hospitals to transfer patients with the hospital at capacity.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.