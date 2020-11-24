Goshen Community Schools names new superintendent

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The Goshen School Board this evening announces the hiring of the district’s new school superintendent.

School officials named Dr. Steven Hope as the new superintendent.

Following the June retirement of Dr. Diane Woodworth, Hope has been currently serving as the interim superintendent.

Hope says he appreciates Goshen schools’ teachers and staff for welcoming him and working with him over the last few years.

