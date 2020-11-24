Food Bank of Northern Indiana gives away more than 500 turkeys

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Food Bank of Northern Indiana is doing its part to make sure people in the community have a turkey for this Thanksgiving.

They have had multiple frozen turkey distributions, and one of them was at Kroger in Mishawaka from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.

There were frozen turkeys for 500 households that were given away at the drive-thru distribution, and the food bank says donations from Beacon Health System are what made this happen.

“They get a turkey each year for the holidays, and many of their employees donate it back to people in need. We are just really humbled by their generosity, especially this year,” Food Bank of Northern Indiana CEO and Executive Director Marijo Martinec said.

