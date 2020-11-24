Advertisement

Food Bank of Northern Indiana gives away more than 500 turkeys

By Carly Miller
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Food Bank of Northern Indiana is doing its part to make sure people in the community have a turkey for this Thanksgiving.

They have had multiple frozen turkey distributions, and one of them was at Kroger in Mishawaka from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.

There were frozen turkeys for 500 households that were given away at the drive-thru distribution, and the food bank says donations from Beacon Health System are what made this happen.

“They get a turkey each year for the holidays, and many of their employees donate it back to people in need. We are just really humbled by their generosity, especially this year,” Food Bank of Northern Indiana CEO and Executive Director Marijo Martinec said.

For more information on the Food Bank of Northern Indiana, click here.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In his painfully honest video, 49-year-old Jammie Bosstel, a factory worker, shares his raw...
COVID-19 Reality: A skeptic’s story
A video posted on the ELMS’ website prominently features the Mishawaka plant that used to house...
New manufacturer to reopen AM General plant in Mishawaka
ACLU of Indiana sues school officials over T-shirt dispute
Goshen Hospital reports record number of COVID-19 patients, full ICU
Stock graphic
3 injured, 1 killed in two separate US 20 vehicle crashes

Latest News

Benton Harbor Area Schools goes all virtual
South Bend Community School Corporation
What lies beyond Thanksgiving break for South Bend students
AK Industries granted tax abatement
Developing the first truly bionic leg, in today’s Medical Moment.
Medical Moment: World’s first truly bionic leg