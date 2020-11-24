Advertisement

Elkhart County woman pleads guilty to fraud

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart County woman has pleaded guilty to stealing more than a quarter of a million dollars from her longtime employer.

According to court records, Melissa Henderson was the controller at an unnamed company in Napannee for nearly 20 years.

From 2016 until 2018 she admitted to taking more than $286,000 of the company’s money to pay off personal credit cards by writing herself extra paychecks.

Court records show Henderson pleaded guilty to fraud yesterday.

She’ll be sentenced in February.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In his painfully honest video, 49-year-old Jammie Bosstel, a factory worker, shares his raw...
COVID-19 Reality: A skeptic’s story
A video posted on the ELMS’ website prominently features the Mishawaka plant that used to house...
New manufacturer to reopen AM General plant in Mishawaka
ACLU of Indiana sues school officials over T-shirt dispute
Goshen Hospital reports record number of COVID-19 patients, full ICU
Stock graphic
3 injured, 1 killed in two separate US 20 vehicle crashes

Latest News

Benton Harbor Area Schools goes all virtual
South Bend Community School Corporation
What lies beyond Thanksgiving break for South Bend students
AK Industries granted tax abatement
Developing the first truly bionic leg, in today’s Medical Moment.
Medical Moment: World’s first truly bionic leg
The Food Bank of Northern Indiana is doing its part to make sure people in the community have a...
Food Bank of Northern Indiana gives away more than 500 turkeys