Elkhart County woman pleads guilty to fraud

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart County woman has pleaded guilty to stealing more than a quarter of a million dollars from her longtime employer.

According to court records, Melissa Henderson was the controller at an unnamed company in Napannee for nearly 20 years.

From 2016 until 2018 she admitted to taking more than $286,000 of the company’s money to pay off personal credit cards by writing herself extra paychecks.

Court records show Henderson pleaded guilty to fraud yesterday.

She’ll be sentenced in February.

