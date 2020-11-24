Coaching at its best: Brian Kelly and Mack Brown to coach against one another for the first time

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Friday will mark the first meeting on the football field between Brian Kelly and Mack Brown, and the two just so happen to have the most wins among active coaches in the FBS.

Kelly sits at No. 1 in the FBS with 271 wins. Brown is just behind Kelly with 257 victories.

Both Kelly and Brown have been head coaches for over 30 years and have had tons of success.

Kelly has just led the Irish to three consecutive ten win seasons, which hasn’t been done since the early 90s. While at Texas, Brown led the Longhorns to the 2005 BCS National Championship.

Kelly says he has known Brown ever since he was coaching at Grand Valley State. The two coached together in the early 2000s at the Hula Bowl.

Kelly says he’s always respected how Brown always had time for the younger coaches coming up through the ranks.

He’s not surprised both of them have had success for decades.

“I think for both of us, it’s been our consistency in our approach, day in and day out, being who we are, and you can see that in who Mack [Brown] is and what’s important to him and what’s important to me,” Kelly said. “I just think consistency, day in and day out, doing the things that we’ve done for so long, and not really coming off that very far. I have a ton of respect for Mack [Brown]. He’s been a great mentor to me in a lot of ways.”

Kelly will get to coach against his mentor this Friday. Notre Dame plays at UNC at 3:30 PM. The game will be on ABC.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.