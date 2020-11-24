Advertisement

Benton Harbor Area Schools goes all virtual

By 16 News Now
Nov. 24, 2020
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor Area Schools is going 100 percent virtual between the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald Palladium, this mostly affects students in grades K-8.

Benton Harbor High School students have been virtual since the beginning of the school year.

Virtual learning starts for grades K-8 on Nov. 30.

They’re expected to return to in-person instruction on Jan. 4.

