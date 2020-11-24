AK Industries granted tax abatement

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - In Plymouth, AK industries has been granted a tax abatement on a $750,000 capital investment for manufacturing equipment.

The tax abatement is a seven-year phase abatement on personal property.

Marshall County officials say the equipment is integral in the company’s production and is estimated to retain 155 jobs at their Plymouth facility.

