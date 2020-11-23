‘Tiger Talk’ web series keeps students connected during virtual schooling

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As coronavirus cases forced schools to go virtual, Tarkington Elementary School in South Bend was looking for a way to keep students connected.

“I wanted to create something where we can share positive things with parents and lift our students up,” said Principal Matt Emery.

He turned to YouTube, creating a web series called ‘Tiger Talk’ to celebrate the positive things happening during these challenging times.

To watch the videos, click here.

