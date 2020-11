TONIGHT:

Mostly to partly cloudy skies with temps in the low to mid 30s.

TOMORROW:

Mostly cloudy to start then partly cloudy later in the day. Seasonable temps with highs around 43.

TOMORROW NIGHT:

Snow showers move into Michiana. Low of 27.

HIGH: 41

LOW: 36

PRECIP: 0.30″

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

