Shipshewana’s Lights of Joy opens for the season
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking to get in the holiday spirit while staying safe, then head to Shipshewana.
Lights of Joy opened for the season last weekend.
The drive-thru lights display has more than 1.5 million LED lights winding through a path of beautiful scenes and interactive features.
Shipshewana has hosted Lights of Joy for three years, with new features and displays each season.
The cost is $20 per vehicle, and special passes are available.
