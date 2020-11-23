Shipshewana’s Lights of Joy opens for the season

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking to get in the holiday spirit while staying safe, then head to Shipshewana.

Lights of Joy opened for the season last weekend.

The drive-thru lights display has more than 1.5 million LED lights winding through a path of beautiful scenes and interactive features.

Shipshewana has hosted Lights of Joy for three years, with new features and displays each season.

The cost is $20 per vehicle, and special passes are available.

