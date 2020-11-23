Advertisement

Quiet start to the week, but some snow to start your Tuesday

Dry Monday, clouds and sunshine likely but staying cool. Tuesday a messy storm system will move into Michiana. Snow will changeover to rain showers which continue through Wednesday.
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 7:21 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

MONDAY: Sun and clouds for much of the day with a light breeze. Remaining chilly with a high in the low 40s. High of 43.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clouds building back in with temperatures dropping below freezing. Cold with a light breeze as we watch some snow showers move in early Tuesday morning. Low of 30.

TUESDAY: Snow showers to begin Tuesday as a warm front moves North. The snow will begin between 5-7 from West to East across Michiana. Snow will chance to a mix and eventually rain by lunchtime or just after as temperatures surge into the lower 40s. A light accumulation on grassy surfaces is possible before the changeover. High of 43.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with scattered rain showers around the area with a more mild evening on tap. Low of 37.

Daily Climate Report:

Sunday’s High: 41

Sunday’s Low: 32

Precipitation: 0.30″

Total Snowfall: 0.00″

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock graphic
3 injured, 1 killed in two separate US 20 vehicle crashes
Workmans Warehouse in Elkhart is celebrating its grand reopening at its new location.
Workmans Warehouse celebrates grand opening in Elkhart
MGN Image
Indiana reports 48 more COVID-19 deaths, 6,255 new cases Sunday
Rain/Snow showers moving into Michiana for Sunday. Temperatures in the middle 30s for the day...
Rain/Snow showers moving in for Sunday, some accumulation on grassy surfaces is possible
Craft vendors all across Michiana were able to showcase their work at the Nappanee Home for the...
Nappanee holiday market welcomes craft vendors

Latest News

Dry Monday, clouds and sunshine likely but staying cool. Tuesday a messy storm system will move...
Monday AM Weather
Thanksgiving week foreacst
Thanksgiving week forecast
Thanksgiving week foreacst
WNDU Sunday Evening Weather Forecast Courtney Jorgensen 11-22-20
Rain and snow continues to move across Michiana for the first half of Sunday. Don’t worry...
Rain and snow mix continues, a look ahead at thanksgiving week