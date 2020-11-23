Quiet start to the week, but some snow to start your Tuesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

MONDAY: Sun and clouds for much of the day with a light breeze. Remaining chilly with a high in the low 40s. High of 43.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clouds building back in with temperatures dropping below freezing. Cold with a light breeze as we watch some snow showers move in early Tuesday morning. Low of 30.

TUESDAY: Snow showers to begin Tuesday as a warm front moves North. The snow will begin between 5-7 from West to East across Michiana. Snow will chance to a mix and eventually rain by lunchtime or just after as temperatures surge into the lower 40s. A light accumulation on grassy surfaces is possible before the changeover. High of 43.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with scattered rain showers around the area with a more mild evening on tap. Low of 37.

Daily Climate Report:

Sunday’s High: 41

Sunday’s Low: 32

Precipitation: 0.30″

Total Snowfall: 0.00″

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.