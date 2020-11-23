Proposed amendment asks South Bend to reconsider stance on smoking

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Common Council is being asked to soften its stance on smoking.

The City of South Bend banned smoking in most public places four years ago.

A proposed amendment would eliminate the smoking ban at tobacco specialty bars and at tobacco retail stores.

The sponsors insist that no business would be forced to allow smoking if the change was approved.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.