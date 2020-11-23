Advertisement

Police arrest 15-year-old boy in Wisconsin mall shooting

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say they arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection to a shooting at a suburban Milwaukee mall that injured eight people.

Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber says the shooting happened during an altercation Friday afternoon between two groups.

He said four “innocent bystanders” suffered what were believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect ran out of the mall alongside other people.

The mall was closed Saturday and investigators were on scene overnight. Shoppers were allowed back on Sunday.

