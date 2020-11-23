Advertisement

Police: 1 killed, 6 hurt in shooting at Brooklyn apartments

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 8:01 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say a young woman has died and six other people were wounded in a shooting at an apartment building in Brooklyn that followed an earlier shooting near a Sweet 16 birthday party.

Police say the first shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday in the East New York neighborhood and left a 17-year-old boy wounded in the leg. It wasn’t known what prompted that shooting.

The second shooting took place about 11:15 p.m. in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood.

Police say a 20-year-old woman was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Others shot at the apartment building ranged in age from 14 to 19 years old.

Police say they’re looking for more than one suspect in the apartment shooting.

