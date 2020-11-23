Advertisement

Notre Dame to limit fan attendance for winter sports

By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame will limit attendance at basketball and hockey games to just guests of the student athletes and coaches plus select media to start the seasons.

This decision was made in conjunction with campus, local and conference health and safety guidelines.

For the guests able to attend the games, they will be required to wear masks and adhere to the physical distancing guidelines put in place on campus.

Notre Dame will evaluate this ruling with health officials as the season progresses to see if conditions improve so the general public can eventually attend games.

