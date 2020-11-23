Notre Dame replaces two starters on banged-up offensive line

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Normally, the R&R during a bye week results in those seasonal aches and pains going away but now the Domers will be without two starting offensive lineman.

The Irish lost center Jarrett Patterson for the year, after going through season ending foot surgery.

Right guard Tommy Kraemer is out for this week after having an emergency appendectomy. He should be able to practice next week.

Zeke Correll will fill in at center, and Josh Lugg will play at guard. Brian Kelly believes those players will do just fine stepping in on the offensive line.

“Got a great deal of confidence in [Correll],” Kelly said. “[Correll] is a highly recruited player for us. We’ve been waiting for him to get his opportunity. He has been waiting, I guess, more importantly, and he’s going to get that chance this weekend against North Carolina. Josh Lugg, he was our probably our sixth guy there and he’s ready to play and compete at a high level. So, lose a couple of really good players and we plug them in with two equally fine players and we are excited about their opportunities.”

Kelly is confident Correll and Lugg will be able to fill in with ease. We will see later this week.

Kickoff between Notre Dame and North Carolina is set for Friday at 3:30 PM on ABC.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.