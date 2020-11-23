Advertisement

Notre Dame men’s basketball preps for a season during a pandemic

By Megan Smedley
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -We have finally made it to the start of the college basketball season with games starting this week.

It’s going to be a different one for sure, but Notre Dame is happy to be playing.

“We’re just going to deal with it,” head coach Mike Brey said. “We’re going to be tough about it and we’re going to move forward. I think as the leader more than any year I’ve been in coaching just the frame of mind of the young people and we’re going to keep plugging.”

The team had been getting tested weekly but now that games are starting that will be upped to three times a week.

Brey says the team has adapted really well to practicing in masks and wants to continue doing so throughout the entire season.

He says he’s nervous about this season and doesn’t know what will happen but that it’s his job to keep his team motivated.

“We’re gonna not be knocked back,” Brey said, “We’re going to have disappointments in our schedule and disappointments with guys unavailable but we’re going to keep plugging and we’re going to keep playing. My job is to keep them in that frame of mind for five months.”

The Irish have a tough schedule to start the year. They’re on the road this weekend taking on Michigan State. That game is set for 8 Saturday night on BTN.

