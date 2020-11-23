New manufacturer to reopen AM General plant in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A start-up electric vehicle manufacturer apparently has plans to fire up the old AM General plant in Mishawaka where the commercial Hummer was once produced.

The plans call for building up to 100,000 vehicles a year there according to the company website.

Reuters reported last week that the company is in talks to go public and if a deal is reached the proceeds would fund the rollout of a new electric delivery van that would be made in Mishawaka.

The company is called ELMS, which stands for Electric Last Mile Solutions.

It’s website touts an urban delivery vehicle that has 170 cubic feet of cargo space, a battery life of up to 200 miles, and an ability to fully recharge in as little as two hours.

A video posted on the ELMS’ website prominently features the Mishawaka plant that used to house civilian Hummer production.

The video narration states that the plant has been updated with new robotic infrastructure and has a large trained workforce ready to build.

ELMS’ CEO Jim Taylor is the former CEO of the Hummer brand.

In the video Jim Taylor states: “Our team in Mishawaka, Indiana is very excited to produce our ELMS electric delivery vehicles right here in America.”

In 2018 the governor was on hand to celebrate grand plans for a $160 million plant retooling of the plant to produce an electric car for the U.S. market called the Seres SF 5.

That project had been expected to create 467 new jobs.

Seres suspended the project in the summer of 2019.

16 News Now reached out to numerous company and community officials. Those who responded said they could not talk about the ELMS’ plan now but would discuss it at a later date.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.