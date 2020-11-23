Advertisement

Michigan’s Fred Upton says ‘the voters have spoken’

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan Representative Fred Upton told CNN that the voters have spoken and that elected officials need to get back to governing.

“Well, you know what? The voters have spoken. I mean, here in Michigan, it was 154,000 vote margin by President-Elect Biden and no one has come up with any evidence of fraud or abuse. All 83 counties have certified their own election results. Those will be officially tabulated or should be tomorrow. We expect that that process move forward and let the voters, not the politicians speak,” Upton said.

The state is voting to certify its results today, despite President Trump’s claims of fraud.

