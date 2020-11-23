Advertisement

Michigan reports 65 more COVID-19 deaths, 11,511* more cases Monday

There have been 8,543 deaths and 314,216 confirmed cases throughout the state.(Michigan.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 11,511* more coronavirus cases and 65 more deaths on Monday.

*Note on cases (11/23/20): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, November 21st.  Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~5755 per day.

Berrien County has had 99 deaths and 5,954 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 28 deaths and 1,996 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 31 deaths and 2,335 confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

