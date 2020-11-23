Irish exit bye week mentally fresh ahead of North Carolina

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The bye week was successful for the Irish for many reasons, but the most important reason is the fact the Irish had zero positive COVID-19 tests over the bye.

There is one player currently in isolation, however, that started before the time off.

Brian Kelly did not let his players travel in order to maintain their bubble on campus, so he was still able to keep a watchful eye over his football program.

Kelly says his team understands not going home right now is something they signed up for and there’s no turning back now.

However, the team was able to take Friday through Sunday off for some R & R.

Kelly says the rest really helped as they get ready to play a good football team in North Carolina on Friday.

“It doesn’t affect us at all relative to our preparation,” Kelly said. “In terms of the rest, I think it was better for us for the mental more so than the physical. Surely, it helps us some guys that were banged up a little bit the ability to get in the training room and feel great but we were in finals. We were in finals and the mental rest certainly helped us.”

What won’t help the Irish on Friday against North Carolina is the fact the Irish are now down two starting offensive lineman. Irish center Jarrett Patterson is out for the season while Tommy Kraemer could be back next week after having an emergency appendectomy. Zeke Correll and Josh Lugg will fill in for the injured lineman against North Carolina.

That will be a 3:30 PM kick on ESPN.

