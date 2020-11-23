Advertisement

Irish exit bye week mentally fresh ahead of North Carolina

elly says the rest really helped as they get ready to play a good football team in North Carolina on Friday.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The bye week was successful for the Irish for many reasons, but the most important reason is the fact the Irish had zero positive COVID-19 tests over the bye.

There is one player currently in isolation, however, that started before the time off.

Brian Kelly did not let his players travel in order to maintain their bubble on campus, so he was still able to keep a watchful eye over his football program.

Kelly says his team understands not going home right now is something they signed up for and there’s no turning back now.

However, the team was able to take Friday through Sunday off for some R & R.

Kelly says the rest really helped as they get ready to play a good football team in North Carolina on Friday.

“It doesn’t affect us at all relative to our preparation,” Kelly said. “In terms of the rest, I think it was better for us for the mental more so than the physical. Surely, it helps us some guys that were banged up a little bit the ability to get in the training room and feel great but we were in finals. We were in finals and the mental rest certainly helped us.”

What won’t help the Irish on Friday against North Carolina is the fact the Irish are now down two starting offensive lineman. Irish center Jarrett Patterson is out for the season while Tommy Kraemer could be back next week after having an emergency appendectomy. Zeke Correll and Josh Lugg will fill in for the injured lineman against North Carolina.

That will be a 3:30 PM kick on ESPN.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock graphic
3 injured, 1 killed in two separate US 20 vehicle crashes
Workmans Warehouse in Elkhart is celebrating its grand reopening at its new location.
Workmans Warehouse celebrates grand opening in Elkhart
MGN Image
Indiana reports 48 more COVID-19 deaths, 6,255 new cases Sunday
Dozens gathered in South Bend Sunday for a candlelight vigil honoring a Niles man whose body...
Family holds candlelight vigil for man found in St. Joseph River
Craft vendors all across Michiana were able to showcase their work at the Nappanee Home for the...
Nappanee holiday market welcomes craft vendors

Latest News

Zeke Correll will fill in at center, and Josh Lugg will play at guard.
Notre Dame replaces two starters on banged-up offensive line
This decision was made in conjunction with campus, local and conference health and safety...
Notre Dame to limit fan attendance for winter sports
Head Coach Niele Ivey says Peoples has been a standout so far for her in practice.
Anaya Peoples is coming back strong from season-ending injury
We have finally made it to the start of the college basketball season with games starting this...
Notre Dame men’s basketball preps for a season during a pandemic