Indiana senators respond to tweet alleging disdain for president

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ind. (WNDU) - Legendary journalist Carl Bernstein, who rose to fame for his reporting on the Watergate scandal, is naming 21 Republican senators who he says have privately expressed their disdain for President Trump.

He named those senators in a tweet he sent out late last night.

Included in that list: Indiana senators Mike Braun and Todd Young.

We reached out to the teams of both senators for statements.

Senator Braun says, “This is more false news from a CNN political analyst, as I was one of President Trump’s top defenders during impeachment and strongly support his legal efforts to ensure that every legal vote is counted.”

And a spokesperson for Senator Young told us, “These un-sourced rumors don’t deserve a response. It’s clear Senator Young has a great working relationship with President Trump that has yielded several historic wins for Indiana, including a Hoosier justice on the Supreme Court.”

