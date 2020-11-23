Indiana COVID-19 hospitalizations push to another new high

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana’s hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients pushed to yet another new high over the weekend as health care leaders warn about hospitals around the state being overwhelmed by the ongoing surge in severe infections.

The Indiana Department of Health’s daily update on Monday reported 27 more coronavirus deaths occurring over the past several days.

Those raised the state’s seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 deaths to 48 per day, doubling that death rate in a month’s time.

Indiana hospitals were treating 3,219 COVID-19 patients as of Sunday, up nearly 50% in two weeks and a more than 300% increase since late September.

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 5,606 more coronavirus cases and 27 more deaths on Monday.

Statewide, 3,219 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 yesterday, more than at any other time throughout the pandemic.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 11.6%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 5,067 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Monday, and there have been at least 300,913 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Sunday: 48 more coronavirus deaths and 6,255 more cases were reported.

Saturday: 40 more coronavirus deaths and 6,983 more cases were reported.

Friday: 63 more coronavirus deaths and 6,912 more cases were reported.

Thursday: 59 more coronavirus deaths and 7,420 more cases were reported.

Wednesday: 60 more coronavirus deaths and 6,143 more cases were reported.

Tuesday: 84 more coronavirus deaths and 5,541 more cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 16,319 (+196) cases and 251 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 16,665 (+291) cases and 212 (+3) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 4,468 (+104) cases and 94 (+2) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 4,461 (+87) cases and 39 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 2,899 (+63) cases and 44 (+2) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 1,366 (+15) cases and 29 (+2) deaths.

Starke County has had 892 (+22) cases and 21 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 811 (+25) cases and 17 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 368 (+4) cases and 10 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

