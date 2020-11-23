Advertisement

Indiana Attorney General Hill ordered to pay disciplinary fine

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - New details on accusations against Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill.

The state Supreme Court has ordered Hill to pay more than $19,000 in a disciplinary case.

This stems from allegations he groped four women during a 2018 party at an Indianapolis bar.

The high court is ordering Hill to pay just one-third of the $57,000 that the disciplinary commission asked the court to order Hill to pay.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock graphic
3 injured, 1 killed in two separate US 20 vehicle crashes
Workmans Warehouse in Elkhart is celebrating its grand reopening at its new location.
Workmans Warehouse celebrates grand opening in Elkhart
MGN Image
Indiana reports 48 more COVID-19 deaths, 6,255 new cases Sunday
Dozens gathered in South Bend Sunday for a candlelight vigil honoring a Niles man whose body...
Family holds candlelight vigil for man found in St. Joseph River
Craft vendors all across Michiana were able to showcase their work at the Nappanee Home for the...
Nappanee holiday market welcomes craft vendors

Latest News

In his painfully honest video, 49-year-old Jammie Bosstel, a factory worker, shares his raw...
COVID-19 Reality: A skeptic’s story
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Bit of Snow in the Morning
ACLU of Indiana sues school officials over T-shirt dispute
It is possible that you could see some scheduling delays and delays in getting your results,
COVID-19 testing could lag during the holidays
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast