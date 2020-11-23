Indiana Attorney General Hill ordered to pay disciplinary fine

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - New details on accusations against Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill.

The state Supreme Court has ordered Hill to pay more than $19,000 in a disciplinary case.

This stems from allegations he groped four women during a 2018 party at an Indianapolis bar.

The high court is ordering Hill to pay just one-third of the $57,000 that the disciplinary commission asked the court to order Hill to pay.

