Goshen Hospital reports record number of COVID-19 patients, full ICU

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Goshen Hospital is reporting a record number of COVID-19 patients and a full ICU.

From Goshen Health:

GOSHEN, Ind., November 23, 2020 – The number of patients on the COVID-19 unit is at an all-time high of 57, with more patients coming. The hospital had to cancel several surgeries today and more for later this week because of a shortage of beds.

“The situation is critical. The people of our community cannot afford to have our hospital focused completely on the needs of COVID-19 patients at the expense of other necessary procedures and surgeries,” said Dr. Dan Nafziger, Goshen Hospital Chief Medical Officer and Infectious Disease Specialist. “Our intensive care unit beds are full. We have had to send some patients who need intensive care to other facilities – and we may not have this option for long, as they are also filling up. Please review your Thanksgiving plans to reduce everyone’s risk.”

Reducing the spread of the virus is currently dependent on everyone wearing masks when we are around people not in our households, avoiding gatherings and staying home when sick or exposed to someone who has COVID-19. Every precaution can make a difference.

Below is COVID-19 activity for Goshen Health as of November 23, going back to March 11.

Testing:

21,896 tests completed

3,343 positive test results (overall positivity rate of 15.6%)

18,060 negative test results

374 outstanding test results

Hospitalizations:

529 hospital admissions

471 hospital discharges

55 confirmed COVID-19 positive related mortalities

These numbers are updated daily Monday to Friday at GoshenHealth.com.

