Free Thanksgiving turkey giveaways happening in Northern Indiana this week

DUNLAP, Ind. (WNDU) - Just in time for Thanksgiving, the Food Bank of Northern Indiana is hosting several frozen turkey giveaways. On Tuesday, volunteers passed out 250 of 500 turkeys at the Concord Mall location within the first 25 minutes.

“The need that we’re in, the pandemic that we’re in, it’s very much needed for to help out the families in our community. Beacon’s done a great job at doing that,” remarked Oscar Gibson, Director of Warehouse Management at the Food Bank.

Beacon Health System employees sponsored this year’s distribution of 2,000 turkeys spread across multiple sites in Michiana. Shipshewana resident Shane Manning is grateful for the frozen meal, considering he is caring for his ailing father.

“This is a blessing Beacon is doing this for these people and these families at this time of the year. And Covid is so bad. Families can’t get out. They can’t travel anywhere, so thank you Beacon for the turkeys for Thanksgiving this year,” said Manning.

Sgt. Brandon Fleming with the Army National Guard said volunteering on Monday isn’t any different from serving overseas.

“In these times, people do need food, and I feel good that I can give them the option so they don’t have to buy food. They can pay a bill instead of buying food. And that just makes me, make me feel good,” said Manning, a South Bend native.

The Food Bank has two turkey giveaway drive-thrus happening on Tuesday. Each location has enough turkeys for 500 households. Only one turkey will be given per household. Please remain in your vehicle and have the trunk open. A self-loading area will be available if your trunk does not open.

Tuesday, November 24th (Noon to 2 p.m. CST)

LaPorte Salvation Army, 3240 Monroe Street, LaPorte, IN

Tuesday, November 24th (2 p.m. to 4 p.m. EST)

Kroger, 906 S. Merrifield Avenue, Mishawaka, IN

